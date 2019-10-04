THOMPSON, Betty Chandler, age 81, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was formerly of Urbanna, Va., for 15 years before moving back to Richmond to be with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny. She is survived by three children, Debbie Betzares (Gus), Janet Tyler (Steve) and Charlie Mitchell (Paula); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Tommy Chandler (Chrissy). A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Cloverhill Church, 12310 Bailey Bridge Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112.View online memorial