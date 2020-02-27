THOMPSON, Deborah Bobbitt, born January 5, 1957, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, at the age of 63. She was a graduate of Huguenot High School in Richmond, Va., Class of 1975. After battling a long illness, Debbie left this world while at her home in White Stone, Va., with her husband of 36 years, H. Freeman Thompson III, and their three dogs, close by her side. Debbie loved to travel, but most of all she loved sitting on her porch at the "Rivah" and picking crabs with her children, grandchildren and close friends. Debbie will be remembered as a warm and loving mother, not only to her own children, but also to her children's close friends. Those who knew her will remember her as fun and loving, who would welcome others into her home with open arms and a big hug. Debbie was not only very witty, but a great storyteller. She loved telling stories about her adventures with family and friends, especially about her honeymoon in Europe, trips with her family to Italy, the BVI and the fun times she had at Gwynn's Island with family and her many friends. Debbie was a lover of old things, especially old homes, old movies and old shows. She enjoyed reading, baking sweet treats, painting watercolors, decorating and renovating properties. Debbie was a loving and caring wife. She was the best friend and close partner to her husband, Freeman, for 41 years. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Johnsie Bobbitt; and her younger brother, William. She is survived by her husband, Freeman; her children, Virginia Lee Kaufmann (JJ) and Christian Freeman Thompson; two wonderful grandsons, Reid and Jackson Kaufmann; her sister, Katy Bobbitt Johnson of Moon, Va.; and her younger brother, Phillip Bobbitt. The Thompson family will be welcoming friends to the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, in Richmond on Friday, February 28, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., to tell a few stories about the good times we had with Debbie, enjoy a good laugh or two and shed some tears. There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please tell those close to you that you love them and give them a big hug. Life is so short and we all just live each day not knowing what tomorrow will bring.View online memorial
