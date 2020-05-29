THOMPSON, Florence W. On May 5, 2020, Florence W. Thompson answered the call from Heaven and peacefully went home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lydia Walker; and her nine siblings. She is survived by her son, Harold Thompson Jr.; a grandson, Harold Thompson III (Diana); two great-grandchildren, Harold IV and Kenney Thompson; sister-in-law, Viola Beatrice Walker; devoted niece, Alice Alexander; several other nieces, nephews and cousins; many devoted friends and neighbors. A private graveside service will be held, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
