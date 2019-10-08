THOMPSON, JAMES

THOMPSON, Rev. James Calvin, of Midlothian, came into this world on January 12, 1932. Jim departed this life to be in heaven September 30, 2019. Jim was born in Southern California (in present day Pomona), where he spent his childhood with his younger brother, Bob (deceased) and his parents, John and Mary Thompson. He enjoyed college and received two master's degrees in History and Theology from Redlands University and the University of Southern California respectively. While attending Redlands, he met his future wife, Lois, and spent the next 62 years happily married until Lois's death in 2017. They had two sons, John (deceased) and Paul who lives in Midlothian with his wife, Kimberly and son, Christopher. Jim entered the ministry first as a Congregational Minister serving churches in Maricopa, Mojave and Lakewood, Calif. In 1964, he joined the Episcopal Church and attended General Seminary in New York. His first church was St. George's Episcopal in Riverside while also being a chaplain at the University of California, Riverside. After spending several years in Riverside, Lois and Jim decided to move to Bishop, Calif., a small town located on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountains. While being the rector of St. Timothy's, Bishop he was also the rural dean and rector at churches in Mammoth Lakes (45 miles north) and Lone Pine (60 miles south) over the same time period. Lois and Jim had a passion for travel and spent time in Europe on both sides of the "iron curtain," along with Jim attending and lecturing at Canterbury in England. He found time to write a book, "Notes on the Catechism," an outline of faith which is still being read and discussed in church circles. After their children were grown and on their own, Jim and Lois felt a calling to move on and Jim became rector of St. John's Porterville, Calif. Jim retired (for the first time) and moved to help the diocese of Caledonia, being a priest at St. Matthew's church Terrace, British Columbia, and then moved over to St. Mark's church in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, to do the same. Being that Jim and Lois were getting tired of the cold and dark winters, Jim retired (second time), and they moved to the Richmond area in 1996 to be closer to family. Upon arrival in Richmond, Jim and Lois became active parishioners of the Church of the Redeemer in Midlothian and eventually he started working again as the associate Rector at the church. While in Richmond, Jim, a Civil War history buff, loved attending the Civil War Roundtable meetings in Powhatan with his fellow history enthusiasts. He talked non-stop about those meetings. In 2011, Jim had a stroke which slowed him down and he retired for the third (and last) time from Redeemer, and he and Lois lived comfortably at Brandermill Woods until Lois's passing, and eventually lived his last several months at Sunrise of Bon Air. He is survived by his son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Kim; and grandson, Chris. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer in Midlothian on November 16, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to your favorite charity.View online memorial