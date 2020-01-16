THOMPSON, Josephine Battle, 91, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin James Thompson Sr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Barbara Winstead, Calvin Jr. (Dorothea) Thompson, Gwendolyn Sledge, Muriel, Reginald (Debra) and Linda Thompson; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, three sisters; a special family friend, Norris Rogers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Refuge Temple Assembly of Yahweh, 512 N. 1st St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine THOMPSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.