THOMPSON, MACK

THOMPSON, Mack W. "Snake," 61, went to eternal rest on November 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Annie C. Thompson; daughter, Nicole Y. Carter; seven grandchildren, Natwan and Ge'Vonn Young, Jimekque Copeland, Anthony M. Carter Jr., Da'Vonn N., David N. and Daryan N. Woolridge; three great-grandchildren, Raniya J., Richard J. and Rylan J. Copeland; loving mother, Daisy Christian; two brothers, Oliver and Tony Thompson; three sisters, Gloria Scruggs, Adrienne Thompson and Elizabeth Blackman; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, November 7, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Eulogistic service will be held at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St., Friday, 10 a.m. Interment and military honors Oakwood Cemetery.

