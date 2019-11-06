THOMPSON, Mack W. "Snake," 61, went to eternal rest on November 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Annie C. Thompson; daughter, Nicole Y. Carter; seven grandchildren, Natwan and Ge'Vonn Young, Jimekque Copeland, Anthony M. Carter Jr., Da'Vonn N., David N. and Daryan N. Woolridge; three great-grandchildren, Raniya J., Richard J. and Rylan J. Copeland; loving mother, Daisy Christian; two brothers, Oliver and Tony Thompson; three sisters, Gloria Scruggs, Adrienne Thompson and Elizabeth Blackman; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, November 7, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Eulogistic service will be held at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St., Friday, 10 a.m. Interment and military honors Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
