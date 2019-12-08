THOMPSON, Martha Hagood, 99, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy S. Thompson Sr.; and other loved ones. She is survived by four children, L. Scott Thompson Jr. (Bertha), Anne Marie Fravel, Carter Thompson and Carolyn Clarke (Michael); six grandchildren, Dan and David Fravel, George, Michael and Stacy Clarke and Patrick Thompson; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Berberian, Lyndal Atherton, Patty Miller and Peggy Wheless; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. A memorial ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Ministries, 2307 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, in Martha's name.View online memorial