THOMPSON, Maxine, of Chesterfield County, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. She joins her husband, Raymond E. Thompson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Gary and Sharon Thompson and Ronald and Nydia Thompson; sister, Louise G. Smith; two grandchildren, Shanna and husband, Jimmy Moore and Jennifer Thompson; and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Moore. Maxine was a member of Grace Alive Outreach Church. The family would like to thank Danley Marshall for her loving care of Maxine and to also thank Heartland Hospice for taking care of Maxine. There will be a graveside service held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
