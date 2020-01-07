THOMPSON, Nancy Putney, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Bon Air on December 17, 2019. Nancy was a wonderful mother whose life was centered around her loving family, friends, her home and garden. She is survived by her two daughters, Anne Thompson (Bill) and Martha Selby (Greg); a grandson, Kenneth Rockett; two granddaughters, Katy Rockett and Chloe Haynes; a great-grandson, Liam Bowie; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Thompson; her first husband, Julian Stainback; grandson, Matthew Rockett; two sisters, Winfrey Russell and Carolyn Goodloe; and three brothers, Bill Putney, Houston Putney and Reid Putney. She enjoyed growing and arranging flowers, collecting antiques and dolls and playing bridge with her friends. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting holidays and celebrations for her family. She was recognized by Chesterfield County for her outstanding volunteer work in the master gardener program. Nancy was a charter member and past president of the Crestwood Farms Garden Club and a life member there as well as the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Council of Garden Clubs. She retired from United Virginia Mortgage after she put Anne through college at VCU. She was a member of St. Margaret's Guild and the Altar Guild at St. Michael's Episcopal Church and was on the committee that designed and built their Memory Garden, which will be her final resting place. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Michael's Church, 8706 Quaker Lane in Bon Air, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Michael's or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
