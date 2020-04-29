THOMPSON, OTELIA

THOMPSON, Otelia H., 103, of Richmond, died April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Thompson. Surviving are her adopted daughter, Cathie T. Turner (Allen Bradley); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to include her extended family, Mary Ann Ramage and her children, Beth, Ann and Joe; two godchildren, Darren and Robin. A special thank you to her Bon Secours Hospice Team, the Blessings for You Adult Care Center and the Alternative Adult Care Center. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held 12 noon Friday, at Riverview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

