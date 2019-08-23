THOMPSON, OTIS JR.

THOMPSON, Otis Jackson Jr., 64, departed this life on August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis J. Thompson Sr. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Gray Webb; siblings, Bonnie Moir (Gerry), June Thompson (Dave), Linda Wickham and Robert Steve Thompson; and children, Jeremiah Thompson, John Thompson and Jessica Thompson. He was blessed with extended family, Glen Mallory, Douglas Harris, Jerry Stanley and Easy Drive Hunt Club. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. Casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an Alzheimer's/Dementia organization of your choice.View online memorial