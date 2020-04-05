THOMPSON, RAYMOND

THOMPSON, Raymond Sr., departed this life March 30, 2020. He was married to Arnita Peoples Thompson for over 50 years. He is also the widower of Carolyn Ruff-Thompson. He leaves to cherish his memories son, Hassan Ali Hameen (Raymond Thompson Jr.) of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughters, Janeequa Turner of Richmond, Va. and Regina Carter of Fredericksburg, Va.; sister, Gerald Brown (Shadrack); 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends; among them a lifetime firend, Mr. Albert Egister. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RAYMOND THOMPSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.