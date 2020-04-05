THOMPSON, Raymond Sr., departed this life March 30, 2020. He was married to Arnita Peoples Thompson for over 50 years. He is also the widower of Carolyn Ruff-Thompson. He leaves to cherish his memories son, Hassan Ali Hameen (Raymond Thompson Jr.) of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughters, Janeequa Turner of Richmond, Va. and Regina Carter of Fredericksburg, Va.; sister, Gerald Brown (Shadrack); 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends; among them a lifetime firend, Mr. Albert Egister. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers