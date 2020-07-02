THOMPSON, Virginia A., 74, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born December 19, 1945, in Northampton, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl Reinert Edelman; brother, Robert Edelman; and sister, Mae Kovalchick. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David; sons, Mark and Scott and his wife, Theresa; granddaughter, Heather; great-granddaughters, Peyton and Hannah; sister, Irene Waltz of Northampton, Pa.; nieces, Jane and Cindy; and nephews, Jim and George. Virginia was last employed by American Partition Systems for over 20 years before retiring in 2016. She was a longtime member of Providence United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pa. Interment in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, gambling, statues and much more
-
About 7% of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School students are Black; 2 alumna want to change that