THOMSON, James Patrick, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Parham Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. From his early days growing up in Princeton, Illinois, Jim was a precocious child: computer programmer, model rocket enthusiast, filmmaker, pyrotechnic engineer, entrepreneur and business owner. As a teenager in the early 1980s, Jim started a computer keyboard dustcover business that experienced great success and sales across the country. To meet demand he solicited the services of his mother, aunt and others in the production process. To the chagrin of many of his neighbors Jim's childhood love of pyrotechnics carried through to adulthood. Jim spent most of his adult life in Richmond, where he met and married Anne (Silleker) Thomson and celebrated the birth of their children, Trevor and Lauren. During his time in Richmond Jim was associated with several different startup businesses including the manufacturing and distribution of computer printer self-inking kits, which was at the forefront of a now commonplace consumer product industry. Most recently, Jim was a partner in a home repair and service company. As passionate as Jim was about business and entrepreneurship, nothing was more important to him than his family. Jim was immensely proud of his children who carry his very best qualities and quick-wittedness. Jim was also a loyal son, visiting and communicating with his parents regularly and calling his mother every day to check-in and be present in her life despite their geographical separation. After his divorce, Jim enjoyed the love and support of his longtime partner, Wesley Mills. Jim and Wesley were both partners in life, but also in business. They spent decades collaborating together and reinventing their businesses to adapt to the everchanging landscape. Jim was a lover of both poker and pool and took great delight in defeating his competition. Later in life, Jim finally followed the lead of his younger brother and became an avid Chicago Cubs fan and, like millions of fellow diehards, was overjoyed when in 2016 the team won its first World Series in more than 100 years. As Jim's health deteriorated over the past few years, the Cubs kept him company and connected to his family in Illinois. Jim was preceded in death by grandparents, Dennis and Agnes Walsh and John and Lucille Thomson; aunt, Agnes McKnight; and uncles, Denis Walsh and Jerry Olin. He is survived by two children, Trevor Thomson (fiancee, Savannah Norton) and Lauren Thomson; parents, Carol and Robert Pendgraft and John and Sandy Thomson; brother, Michael Thomson (Rachael); sister, Paula Lough (Ken); niece, Ellie Thomson; nephews, Matthew and William Thomson and Nicholas and Nathan Lough; aunt, Shirley Olin; uncles, Joe McKnight and Joe Walsh; and longtime partner, Wesley Mills. Also surviving are several cousins and many friends. All will miss Jim's presence, but will carry him forward in our memories and hearts.View online memorial
