THORNTON, ARLENE

THORNTON, Mrs. Arlene, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life July 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Thornton; one daughter, Sharon Thornton Robinson; five sons, Nelson, Reginald, Terrill (Shawn), Benjamin T. (Tonya) and Kevin (Brandace) Thornton; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one uncle, Russell Lee Hill (Gloria Jean); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Gertrude Green (Willie) and Gracie Carr; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. Elder Monroe Woodham officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.