THORNTON, Barbara Marie Caravati, 87, of Richmond, Va., went to be with our Lord Thursday, February 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Tom Thornton; sons, Tom Thornton Jr. (Rangely) and John C. Thornton; daughters, Mary Ann Jackson (Reese), Elizabeth Gill (Tim), Patti Williamson (Allen), Leslie Shall (Ted); and nine grandchildren, Timmy, Jack, Caroline, Isabella, Lacee, Charles, Michael, Sienna and Thomas. Barbara was born in Richmond, Va., and is one of seven daughters. Her faith and her family were most important to her and that was apparent to all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive. The family will receive guests at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Rd.
N. Chesterfield, VA 23235
2700 Dolfield Rd.
N. Chesterfield, VA 23235
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
9:30AM
9:30AM
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Rd.
N. Chesterfield, VA 23235
2700 Dolfield Rd.
N. Chesterfield, VA 23235
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law