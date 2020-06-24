THORNTON, Benjamin Philip, age 84, of Richmond, departed this life June 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Thornton. He is survived by one daughter, Sharon Thornton Robinson; six sons, Benjamin M. (Ophelia), Nelson, Reginald, Terrill (Shawn), Benjamin T. (Tonya) and Kevin (Brandace) Thornton; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gertrude Green (Willie) and Gracie Carr; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45p.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on attendance applies.View online memorial
