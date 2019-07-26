THORNTON, JAMES JR.

THORNTON, James Edward Jr., 69, of Manquin, Va., departed this life Saturday, July 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Geri "Sissy" B. Thornton; children, James III (Lynette), Jermain (Maxine), Kimisha; four grandsons, James Trayvon, Oryan, Nicholas, Dionte; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Lewis Family Cemetery, 46 Towinque Farm Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial