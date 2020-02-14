THORNTON, Rosetter Swinton, 95, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of family members and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her Sunday school class at Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. 3rd Street, Richmond, Va. 23219.View online memorial
