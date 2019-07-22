THORNTON, Thomas Morgan, age 72, a lifelong resident of Sussex County, Va., died from complications of ALS on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at MCV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Earl and Florence Hunnicutt Thornton; maternal grandparents, W.T. and Irma C. Hunnicutt; and paternal grandparents, Eldridge and Minnie C. Thornton. Morgan was a graduate of Waverly High School and Richard Bland College. In 1970, he graduated from VCU with a Bachelor of Science degree. Following college, Morgan worked for Bank of Southside Virginia for seven years, during which time he served as Assistant Postmaster, in Sussex County, to his father who was Postmaster. In May of 1979, he was appointed Postmaster following the death of his father and served for a total of 47 years as both Assistant Postmaster and Postmaster. Morgan was the owner of T.E. Thornton Store at Sussex Courthouse, which was started by his grandfather in 1913. Morgan dearly loved the store. For many years it was the gathering place for people to talk about their crops and local events. He originated many community events, including a flea market craft show called "Halloween on the Square" which lasted for 18 years. The store was also noted for its community Christmas parties. A number of years ago, Morgan decided to sell flowers during the spring. He journeyed to wholesalers in the Suffolk area to purchase beautiful hanging baskets and bedding plants. He surely enjoyed his trips and became friends with many distributors, including Mr. Kelly from Kelly's Nursery. Morgan also had a deep love for animals. Many who knew him dared not even kill an ant in his presence. Sometimes people dropped off unwanted kittens and cats at the store. Morgan never understood how people could abandon animals, yet he accepted the challenge of being a caretaker to these defenseless ones. Morgan inherited his love of snow and rain from his father. He liked nothing better than riding his tractor during snow days to plow people's driveways at home, listening to the rain beat down on the tin roof seemed to bring him such peace. The ALS disease affected him physically, but it never put a damper in his spirit. He met the ALS diagnosis with dignity and courage. He never complained, even when he had to give up activities, such as planting a vegetable garden or cutting grass with his John Deere lawnmower. During the last few months of his life he thought of ways to make himself heard even though he was losing the ability to speak. He is survived by his sister, Louise Ryland Thornton of Sussex; as well as numerous cousins. He is also survived by his many four-legged friends, including four of his favorite cats, Action Star, Little Smokey, Little Morgan and Earl; along with his two dogs, Traveler and Christy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the family farm in Forest View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following: The ALS Foundation, 30 West Gude, Suite 150, Rockville, Md. 20850 or North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation, 1060 William Moore Drive, Raleigh, N.C. 27607. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial