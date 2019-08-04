THORP, Lewis Wheat, 90, of Midlothian, passed away August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Crews Thorp; and two sons, Lewis and Greg Thorp; one sister, Margaret Thorp Gravett; and also seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond. He retired from Reynolds Metals after 42 years of service. He was a member of the National Guard for 15 years, and was a member and deacon at Second Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 6, at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneral homehuguenot.com.View online memorial