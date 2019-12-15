THORPE, JOHN

THORPE, Mr. John R., age 80, of Amelia, passed from this life on December 13, 2019. Born in Greensville Co., Va., to Robert M. and Lucy Ella Thorpe, he retired from Philip Morris USA in 1993 as a mechanical supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his sons, Donald A., John W. and Brian W. Thorpe, all of Chesterfield; sister, Lucille T. Dunlow of Emporia. Funeral services 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at Arbor Baptist Church, 13701 Butler Road, Amelia, Va., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visiting at Arbor Baptist Church from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Contributions to American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com.View online memorial