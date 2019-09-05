THORPE, Stuart Bryant Sr., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed into Glory Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hunter M. and Pearl T. Thorpe; and is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, June Bunch Thorpe; two sons, Stuart Bryant Thorpe Jr. (Brenda) and Hunter Todd Thorpe (Lydia); daughter, Beth Thorpe Rowe (Mike); and grandsons, Thomas Banks Thorpe and Pierce Bryant Thorpe. Stuart was a graduate of John Marshall High School, where he was a member of the Cadet Corps. He was Past Master of Henrico Union Lodge #130 and a member of Meridian Lodge #286 AF & AM. Stuart was employed at Fuel Oil Corporation and was a Deacon and longtime faithful member of Fairmount Christian Church, where he loved to sing with the choir. He enjoyed his "U and I" class, which brought him much happiness and dear friendships. Libbie Park and the Outer Banks were two of his favorite places. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Carrie Waltman and all the wonderful staff at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville. They are also grateful for Asera Hospice Care and for all the friends and family that have loved Stuart so well. Stuart can be remembered as one of the kindest, music loving, gentle men, who loved God, country, family and friends with his whole being. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fairmount Christian Church, with a visitation period an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church/U and I Class, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial