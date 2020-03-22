THROWER, Peggie Winckler, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with our Lord on March 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Martha Winckler Sr.; and her husband, Bill Thrower. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Addington; grandson, Joshua Addington; son, Eric Thrower; brother, J. A. Winckler Jr. and his wife, Marian; niece, Ramona Jacobs and her husband, David; nephew, Mark Winckler and his wife, Sharon; great-nieces, Ashley Clarke and Lindsey Jacobs; and great-great-niece, Haleigh Clarke. A 1951 graduate of Manchester High School, Peggie worked as a transcriptionist for Tuckahoe Orthopaedics until she retired in 2005. She grew up a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winterpock, Va. and had attended West End Assembly of God in Henrico for the last 35 years. A memorial service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggie Thrower may be made to West End Assembly of God's Youth, Children's or Music and Fine Arts Department.View online memorial
