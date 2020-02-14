THURSTON, FOREST "BUTCH" "POPPA"

THURSTON, Forest E. "Butch" "Poppa," age 75, a longtime resident of Goochland County, passed away after a three-year battle with lung cancer on February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Pauline C. Thurston; his parents, Forest W. and Lillian C. Thurston; and brother, Charles W. Thurston. He is survived by his wife, Shelby Salyer Thurston; his son, Michael E. Thurston (Ellen); his grandchildren, Scott and Amy Thurston; his brothers, Bert A. Thurston (Allie) and Cecil R. Thurston (Lois); his sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Bowers (Dan), Sandra Nuckols (Gerry) and Linda Thurston (Alan Sale); numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and so many friends. The family considers themselves very fortunate to have received so much love, care and support from family, friends, neighbors and medical staff. Butch was an employee and later owner of Marsh Oil Company (later purchased by Woodfin Oil) for over 40 years. Butch regularly attended three local churches and enjoyed providing neighbors and friends with vegetables and blackberries from his garden, as well as flowers that he took great pride in. Butch was also an avid fan of youth sports, taking numerous trips throughout the Southeast to watch Scott and Amy play ball. Butch will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him, and those who knew Butch will know that he will feel the need to oil the hinges on the pearly gates as he enters through them. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday February 16, at Norman Funeral Home, 2982 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow Monday, February 17, at Mizpah Christian Church, 5257 Old Columbia Road, Goochland, Va. 23063. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
