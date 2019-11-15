TIDEY, Craig Garrett, 54, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 10, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Bryan Henk; and their two dogs, Heidi and Rusty. He was the beloved son of George and Joyce Tidey. Also surviving are brother, Dr. Geof Tidey (Dr. Lisa Troyer); nephews, Garrett and Ryan; brother, Scott Tidey (Shawn Urelius); nephews, Matthew and William; and niece, Kristin; as well as Morris and Jan (aunt) Fine; and Jim (uncle) and Leigh Ann Tidey. Craig graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1983 and James Madison University in 1987. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229, on Monday, November 18, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the Welcome Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or richmondspca.org.View online memorial