TIDEY, CRAIG

TIDEY, Craig Garrett, 54, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 10, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Bryan Henk; and their two dogs, Heidi and Rusty. He was the beloved son of George and Joyce Tidey. Also surviving are brother, Dr. Geof Tidey (Dr. Lisa Troyer); nephews, Garrett and Ryan; brother, Scott Tidey (Shawn Urelius); nephews, Matthew and William; and niece, Kristin; as well as Morris and Jan (aunt) Fine; and Jim (uncle) and Leigh Ann Tidey. Craig graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1983 and James Madison University in 1987. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229, on Monday, November 18, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the Welcome Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or richmondspca.org.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.