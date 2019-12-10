TIERNEY, Catherine Conleth, 78, of Chester, Va., passed away at her home on December 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born May 24, 1941, in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Bernard and Isabel Josephine Lang, and was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Ellen Morse. She was a faithful Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as a leader in Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a retiree of Wells Fargo Bank, where she worked for 20 years across the Richmond area. Mrs. Tierney will be remembered as a woman who was deeply devoted to her family and friends and was strong in her faith through a lifetime of generosity and service. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Valentino and son-in-law, Joseph of Charlotte, N.C.; her son, Robert Allan Tierney Jr. and daughter-in-law, Kathy of Chester, Va.; her sister, Ann Ellis and brother-in-law, Billie of Houston, Texas; and her brother, Thomas Lang and sister-in-law, Shelly Broussard of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Meredith Tierney Shields and husband, Christopher, of Washington, D.C., Matthew Alan Tierney, fiancee, Lindsay Farrish and son, Everett, of Chester, Va. and Kelsey Lauren Harrison of Charlotte, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Ainsley Elizabeth Ann Shields and Bowen Robert Reynier Shields; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, Va. 23220 with Fr. Anthony E. Marques officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, N.Y., where she will be buried next to her late parents. The family will receive friends Wednesday night, December 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Daughters of America or the Central Virginia Food Bank. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
