TIGANI, Helen Ann, of Henrico, passed away on February 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Greg (Whitney); grandchildren, Alice, Will and Miles; daughter, Annie (Rob); and brothers, G. Howard Bathon II, Daniel Bathon Jr., Charles Bathon, Joseph Bathon and Matthew Bathon. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many people she knew and worked with over the years. Originally from Elkton, Maryland, she received a B.S. degree from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. She moved to Richmond to marry her husband and raise her family. Her strong faith kept her continually looking for ways to serve people in need. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, February 7, at St. Bridget Catholic Church followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Helen Tigani, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, Virginia 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, Virginia 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Visitation begins.
Feb 7
Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Saint Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23226
6006 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23226
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Service begins.