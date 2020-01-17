TIGNOR, Robert Lewis Sr., 96, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Rice Tignor. He leaves behind three children, Helen Carrier (Wayne), Robert (Darlene) and Rex (Becky); six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank Naomi Hubbard and Shirley Werner for the love and devotion they showed our Dad. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. The interment will be private. "Do not mourn for me but celebrate my journey HOME."View online memorial
TIGNOR, ROBERT
