TILLER, Betty H. Hutcheson, 84, of Mechanicsville, ended her journey on this earth October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Evan Hall and Cecille Britton Hall; her first husband of 43 years, James L. Hutcheson; and her daughter, LeeAnne Hutcheson Riley. She is survived by her husband, John K. Tiller Jr.; and two daughters, Martha Todd Hutcheson and Leslie Gail Hutcheson. Mrs. Tiller was a longtime employee of SunTrust Bank. She was an active member and past President of the Pamunkey Woman's Club and was active in the Hanover Relay for Life. Mrs. Tiller was an active member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, where she was a Stephen Minister. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.