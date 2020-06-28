TILLER, GEORGE

TILLER, Mr. George Wilburn, was born in Richmond, Va., on February 11, 1942, son of the late Carleton and Adyne Tiller and died after a brief illness on June 13, 2020 at the age of 78. He grew up on the north side of the city and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. After learning to play the violin at an early age, he and three other high school friends formed a rock and roll band called The Leaguers. He was the drummer, and the band played hit songs from the late 50s, early 60s. They were quickly in demand for every major TJ social event, and when the members graduated in 1964 and went on to college, they performed all over the state at college fraternity parties, as well as at local Richmond clubs. The band job, as well as part-time jobs as a short order cook, an electrician's helper and a DJ on the radio station WEET, paid George's college tuition at the University of Richmond. He was the first member of his family to go to college. As in high school, he was once again a straight A student, even working multiple jobs during the school year. While at the University of Richmond, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and majored in mathematics. After graduation in 1964, George taught mathematics at an Ashland, Va. high school for one year before being accepted to graduate school in mathematics at George Washington University. His undergraduate and graduate studies included work on early computers, in those days the size of a large refrigerator with thousands of punch cards, and computer science shaped his entire career. To pay for his graduate school tuition, he took a part-time job at the Federal Highway Administration in McLean, Va., doing mathematical work for a blind computer engineer. After completing his graduate work in 1967, he was employed full-time there. In 1982, he left FHWA to begin his own software development business, with government agencies such as the National Institute for Health and the Federal Highway Administration as clients. He continued to adapt to innovations in computer technology until he retired in 2013. In 1967, he married Abigail Donald with whom he had two children, Anne Catherine Tiller and David Tiller. After their divorce in 1974, George married Judy Taulton in 1989. She brought three young children, Sue, Tim and Mike, to the marriage which he raised as his own. Their father had died in an accident. George never lost his deep love of music and shared his passion with his family. He helped his son David learn to play a guitar as a young boy, made weekly trips to the music store to keep up with what was new and took his family to concerts to enjoy live music. His second love was skiing, most often at Snowbird, Utah, where he taught his family to enjoy the sport as much as he did. George was regarded by all who knew him as a funny, gentle, kind, creative and intelligent man. He will be sorely missed by those he left behind, including his wife, Judy Tiller, Frederick, Md.; his two children, Anne Catherine Tiller, Seattle, Wash. and David George Tiller, Denver, Colo.; and three stepchildren, Sue Anderson, Jefferson, Md., Tim Taulton, Knoxville, Md. and Mike Taulton, Harper's Ferry, W.Va. Grandchildren include Justine Tiller, Aesop Tiller, Danielle Kirkpatrick, Brian Anderson, David Taulton, Michelle Taulton, Wyatt Taulton and Madison Taulton. In addition, he is survived by his younger sister, Bea Payne; and a niece, Jamie Crute; and nephew, Kenneth Crute. A graveside service took place on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, Md.View online memorial
