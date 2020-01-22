TILLER, Mary Ellen, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tom Tiller; one sister and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Tiller and Tommy Tiller (Paula); grandchildren, Stacey Wood (Tony) and Jessica Blankinship; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Parker, Emma and Blake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, church family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Gail and Cece of Heart Home Care for their loving care and support. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
Sandston Baptist Church
100 W Williamsburg Road
Sandston, VA 23150
Jan 24
Committal Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
3:00PM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
