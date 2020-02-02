TILLER, Robert L., 84, died January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Tiller Proper; his parents, Forrest and Edith Tiller; four brothers and three sisters. His survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty; daughter, Sarah; and son-in-law, Darrell Branch; four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Hunter, Ashleigh and Maggie; one sister, Jeanne Matthews (Stewart); three brothers, Calvin (Jane), Donald, James (Anna). Bob retired from Crestar Bank. He was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 611 West 31st Street, Richmond, 23225, where the memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the church in Bob's memory would be welcomed.View online memorial
