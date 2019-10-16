TILLEY, HENRY

TILLEY, Rev. Dr. Henry Lee, 79, of N. Chesterfield, departed this life October 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Frederick Wright; and his parents, Mansfield and Annie Smith Tilley. Surviving are his wife, Deloris Wright Tilley; daughter, Brenda Wright; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia G. Tilley and Robin T. Geter; one brother, Roger S. Tilley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, October 18, at Triumphant Baptist Church, 2003 Lamb Avenue. Rev. Dr. Arthur M. Jones, pastor, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial