TILMAN, ANNIE

TILMAN, Annie, 85, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2019. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick G. Tilman Jr.; and son, Frederick III. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janet Miller; son-in-law, Richard Miller; two granddaughters, Sherry Lipscomb and Dianna Wills (Casey); three great-grandchildren, Riley Lipscomb and Raylin and Leighton Wills; and beloved sister, Betty Spradlin; and sister-in-law Virginia Snow. The family would like to thank her nurses, Shannon, Deleon and Laverne, for their help and love that they gave in helping them care for Mom these past months. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 16, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road in Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be on October 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to At Home Hospice.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.