TILMAN, Edward Randolph Sr., 93, lifelong resident of Powhatan, former owner of Tilman Lumber Co. and Tilman Farm, passed away October 3, 2019, at his home. He was preceded in death by a son, William Thomas Tilman. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Henshaw Tilman; son, Edward R. Tilman Jr. (Connie); daughter, Dorothy Gail Tilman (Jim Wolf); sister, Bessie T. Hosford; three grandchildren, Amy T. Ellett, William T. Arrington (Joann), Charles Newton (Abby); two great-grandchildren, William Hunter Arrington and Thomas Newton. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Monday, at 2:30 p.m. in the Fine Creek Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial