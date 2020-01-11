TIMMONS, Juanita Baxter, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Mrs. Timmons was born January 14, 1929, in Van Wert, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Anna Overholt Baxter. Juanita graduated from Ohio State University in 1952 and furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin. She taught Home Economics in Van Wert, Ohio and later in Montclair, N.J. After seven years of teaching, she married Robert B. Timmons, who survives her. Throughout their marriage, Juanita and Robert lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Chester, Va. They lived for 37 years in Chester, prior to moving to Sunnyside Retirement Community in 2016. They were blessed with six children, who survive her, C. Robin Timmons (Leonard Hamilton), David Timmons (Kelly), John Timmons (Melinda), William Timmons, Marianna Coleman (Nelson) and Alan Timmons (Christina). She is also survived by her much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her large extended family. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Tim Frost of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Harrisonburg, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival Street, Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.View online memorial
TIMMONS, JUANITA
To send flowers to the family of Juanita Timmons, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg
3173 Spotswood Trail
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
3173 Spotswood Trail
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Memorial Service begins.