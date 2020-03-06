TINKER, Judith Leigh, 81, of Richmond, passed away on March 3, 2020, at home with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elliott and Marion Leigh; and her sister, Virginia Kuzma. Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, George; her daughter, Lori Tinker of Richmond; and her brother, Peter Leigh of New Jersey. Judy had been very active with the neighborhood pool for many years. She was also a longtime member of a women's bowling league. Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road on Sunday, March 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to the American Lung Association or to Bon Secours Richmond Hospice.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Mar 9
Graveside
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave
Henrico, VA 23229
