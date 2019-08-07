TINSLEY, Cornelius Hill, 88, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Friday, August 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Giolia Tinsley; two daughters, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, seven siblings, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019. Celebration of life service, 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial