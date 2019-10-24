TIPTON, John Hayes, 78, of Bon Air, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Ruby Booth; and brother, Donald Tipton. He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Tipton; three daughters, Terri Queensberry (Wade), Brandy Byers (Mike) and Nichol Andrews (Jason); one son, Steve Tipton; two stepchildren, Meredith Williams and Andy Brooks; and eight grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Mary Ruth Hurley and Dorothy Petree; brothers, Tommy (Barbara), Fred (Shirley) and Charles Tipton (Debbie); and sister-in-law, Linda Tipton. He enjoyed all types of music and especially loved going to see his kids' bands play and grandchildren's performances at school. He was a longtime fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Dolphins. He was a skilled craftsman in woodworking and was very generous with his talents. He was a devoted member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Chesterfield as an usher and a member of the Buildings and Grounds Committee. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1801 Camborne Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or by making a contribution to St. David's Episcopal Church (memo: Buildings & Grounds).View online memorial
