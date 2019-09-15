TIPTON, Vickie Coleman, 62, of Henrico, passed away on September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby John and Jeanine Coleman; sister, Lori Coleman Bolt; and grandmother, Bessie Arnold. Vickie is survived by her son, Jason Fiffick and his wife, Amber; and son, Rusty Tipton; grandchildren, Ashley and Jaylin Fiffick; brother, Steve Coleman; and also Cori Coleman, James Willsey, Jackie M., Payton Cannon and Kari Cannon. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial