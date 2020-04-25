TISDALE, Pamela Thompson, age 72, of Laurinburg, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Pam was born January 9, 1948, on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the only daughter of the late Kenneth Thompson and Loree Tucker Thompson. She graduated in 1969 from the University of Richmond at the Westhampton College Campus with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a minor in physics. She was a member of the PI MU Epsilon and Phi Beta Kappa Organizations. She formerly worked five years with Life of Virginia Insurance Company in the Actuarial Department and attended New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. Pam was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend who will truly be missed. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 52 years, Robert C. "Bob" Tisdale of the home; her daughter, Wendy T. Haines; son-in-law, Maverick A. Haines; and grandson, Landon A. Haines; along with many friends. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pam's memory be given to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, N.C. 28353 or to any SPCA. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.View online memorial
