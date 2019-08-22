TODD, Dorothy Cook, 81, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on August 18, 2019. "Dot" was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Arthur Todd; her son, Frederick Arthur Todd; and grandson, Jared Day Todd. She is survived by her children, Daniel Todd (Sandy) of Blackstone, Dianna Edgerton of Chesapeake, Roger Todd (Rhonda) of Chesterfield; four granddaughters, Abigail (Cody), Ashley, Emily and Shannon; and two grandsons, Todd and Jason. Dot retired from the Virginia Department of Taxation and was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of Dorothy Todd, contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Missionary Fund.View online memorial