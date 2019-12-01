TOMASEK, Mary Fogg, 76, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Jones Fogg; and is survived by two daughters, Stacey Neel and Kirstie Neel Staley (James); two grandchildren, Allie Michelle Staley and Carter James Staley; brother, Lawrence Fogg (Charlotte); as well as two nieces. She retired after over 30 years of service with the IRS. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial