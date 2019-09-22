TOMASEK, Morris "Ray," 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James V. Tomasek and Mary H. Tomasek; wife, Lena G. Tomasek; and his son, James M. Tomasek. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert A. Tomasek and Carole L. Durvin; daughter-in-law, Bertha Tomasek; grandchildren, Chris Tomasek, George Hunter, Eric Broadus, Shawn Tomasek, Jennifer Hunter, Katie Rowland and Jamie Tomasek; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend and niece, Jackie Mylum; and his best friend, Earl Tate. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
