TOMES, Delbert F. "Soupy" Jr., 71, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert F. and Helen Tomes; and his son, Joshua Franklin Tomes. He is survived by his wife, Mary H. Tomes; sister, Ann Shelton; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew E. and Brooke Tomes; granddaughter, Ava; and a circle of wonderful extended family and friends. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Coach Tomes worked as a Henrico County teacher and coach for 25 years, where he taught and mentored his students both inside and outside of the classroom. His lifelong passion was sports. He loved playing golf, especially when he could participate in charity fundraising tournaments. He faithfully followed the Redskins, New York Yankees and his much loved WVU Mountaineers. A private service will be held for the family and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date when we can safely be together.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days