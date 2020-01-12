TOMLINSON, Alice M., was born on January 14, 1929, in Wilmington, Delaware. She was one of 11 children born to Joseph and Annie Tomlinson. Throughout her life, Alice Marie worked hard. She had many friends and was involved in many activities, especially the Boys and Girls Club, where she did arts and crafts. Many people were gifted by her arts and crafts skills. She was a dedicated member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Women, the never grow old Senior Citizens Group, Women's study group at Shiloh Baptist Church and Bible Study at The Churchill House. She loved to work crossword puzzles and talking with friends. She also loved to travel and spending time near oceans and lakes. Ms. Alice loved to walk, often walking to work. After retirement, she could be seen walking her community, especially along 25th Street, where she would stop and talk with people along her journey. As Christians, it is as important to understand death as it is to understand life. She understood both. We travel this journey called life in the world then finally arrive at our eternal home, which is what Alice Marie Tomlinson did on August 31, 2019. She is survived by her close friends, Leona I. Salter and Linda Porter; the Salter Family; her Asbury Church Family; and other friends and acquaintances. She was much loved and will be missed very much. A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 29th and Marshall Streets, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. Fellowship gathering before the memorial service at 12:30 p.m.View online memorial
TOMLINSON, ALICE
To plant a tree in memory of ALICE TOMLINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.