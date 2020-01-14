TOMLINSON, Elizabeth Ann Farrell, 88, of Richmond, Virginia, widow of Edwin L. Tomlinson Jr., passed away January 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Tomlinson; sons, Thomas and wife, MaryBeth, Gregory and wife, Maggie Tomlinson; four grandchildren, Megan, Jessica, Christopher and Sloan. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, January 15, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel of Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association or ASPCA would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
