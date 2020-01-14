TOMLINSON, ELIZABETH

TOMLINSON, Elizabeth Ann Farrell, 88, of Richmond, Virginia, widow of Edwin L. Tomlinson Jr., passed away January 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Tomlinson; sons, Thomas and wife, MaryBeth, Gregory and wife, Maggie Tomlinson; four grandchildren, Megan, Jessica, Christopher and Sloan. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, January 15, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel of Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association or ASPCA would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
