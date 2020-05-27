TOMPKINS, Seldon Taylor, 76, died on May 24, 2020, at his beloved river home, Ditchley Pointe. He is survived by his wife, Donna Newell Tompkins; their children, Elizabeth Tompkins Neal (Henry), Seldon Taylor Tompkins Jr. (Leigh Rainey) and James Newell Tompkins (Bryna); grandchildren, Townley Neal, Massie Neal, Millie Tompkins, Harrison Tompkins, Lewis Tompkins and Tate Tompkins; his brothers, William F. Tompkins III (Dorothy) and Benjamin T. Tompkins. He was predeceased by his parents, Rhoda and William Tompkins; and his brother, Hugh H. Tompkins. Seldon graduated from St. Christopher's School and the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco Company as a vice president in international sales. He was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, Indian Creek Yacht Country Club and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, as well as the Richmond Cotillion and the Virginia Creepers. Also, he was honored to be a member of the Sons of the Revolution and the Society of Cincinnati. A private family burial is planned. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231, St. Christopher's School, 711 St. Christopher's Road, Richmond, Va. 23226 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …