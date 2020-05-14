TOMPKINS, TYRONE

TOMPKINS, Tyrone, 51, of Richmond, departed this life on May 12, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his three children, Tyneshia Johnson and Mervin Tompkins, both of Richmond and Mercedez Jones of Florida. The viewing will be Friday, May 15, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7820 Newtown Rd., Newtown. Rev. Drucilla Tate, pastor. Rev. Dennis Dabney, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. All services must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.

